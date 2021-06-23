UrduPoint.com
Fisheries Deptt To Start Masher, Trout Fish Production On Commercial Basis: Official

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Fisheries Department has developed a comprehensive plan for breeding of masher besides establishing trout villages in Hazara and Malakand divisions to start production of both these species on commercial basis.

Dr Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Director Fisheries Department told APP on Wednesday that comprehensive program has been announced for conservation, development and breeding of masher and an endangered trout fish in KP budget 2021-22 to start its production on commercial basis to national and international markets.

He said Rs100 million would be spend on development and breeding of masher out of which Rs30 million allocated in ADP 2021-22.

"Masher fish is found in every province of Pakistan including KP in semi cold fresh water due to an abundance of water reservoirs, canals, lakes and rivers in semi natural conditions," he said.

Known as"King of Swat", KP is ideally suited for commercial breeding of masher to increase revenue and income of fish farmers.

Being a national fish of Pakistan, KP's masher was being preferred in markets due to its large size, better meat taste and high commercial value.

It was frequently found in rivers Swat, Panjkora, Indus, Siran and Kunhar, however water pollution, habitat loss and illegal fishing is adversely affecting its population.

He said masher fish hatchery was established at Thana Malakand, where its breeding on commercial basis started.

Trout villages were being established in Malakand and Hazara divisions with a cost of Rs395.945 million under which Rs100 million allocated for FY 2021-22.

He said about 287 trout fish farms mostly in Malakand and Hazara Divisions were being established with an estimated cost of Rs1286.914 million.

Federal Government would contribute Rs514.766 million and KP government would inject Rs772.148 million in the mega project that would be completed by 2023-24, he said.

The five years project was launched in 2018-19 under the Prime Minister Emergency Agriculture Programme costing about Rs 309.7 billion for effective utilization of land and water resources, promotion of trout farming, undertaking programmes for fish seed production and replenishment of public water bodies through fish stocking.

Dr Zubair said these farms are being established with the help of private sector on a 50:50 cost share basis, adding about 50 percent cost would be borne by beneficiaries and remaining by the government.

As many as Rs772.48 million were being spent on development of cold water fish farming under the Prime Minister National Emergency Program amounting over Rs309 billion to increase population of both these species, adding Rs75 million earmarked in ADP 2021-22.

These projects after completion would make KP as hub of trout and masher fish besides increase its exports to Gulf, Afghanistan Central Asian States and others international markets.

