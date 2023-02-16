UrduPoint.com

Fisheries Diagonostic Laboratory Serving Farmers For Better Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 11:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary forests, wildlife and fisheries south Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi Thursday paid a visit to fisheries diagonostic laboratory in Dera Ghazi Khan and evaluated the level of services being extended to fish farmers.

During the visit, the secretary also reviewed the pace of progress on the ongoing schemes.

Forest conservator South Javed Gill, and DG Wildlife and fisheries Dr. Mahmood Chatha accompanied the secretary.

DG south informed the secretary that the diagonostic laboratory was extending services to fish farmers from water analysis to technical assistance base on laboratory analysis results.

Officials also move to farms where they analyse water on modern lines and give advice to farmers for enhanced fish production, he added.

Sarfraz Magsi ordered officials to extend full advisory services to farmers with modern technology insight to enhance production of fish, a source of top-quality protein, and encourage more farmers to the fish farming business to enhance their contribution to the national economy.

Secretary was informed that 80 per cent work on fish outlet has been completed and it would hopefully be complete next month. Secretary also visited zoo in DG Khan.

