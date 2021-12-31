Fisheries directorate seizes 8 trawlers involved in illegal fishing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Directorate General (DG) Fisheries Balochistan has seized 8 trawlers involved in illegal fishing at the marine boundaries of the province.

In a joint venture of Federal and Sindh government, the progress have made in curbing illegal fishing trawlers in the Gwadar's marine area, said a news release.

The Balochistan government has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters.

Gwadar district administration, fisheries department and security agencies are taking strong measures against trawling to bring illegal trawling to zero in future to curb the activity.

Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was directed the provincial government to ban illegal fishing trawlers while the fisheries department and other agencies have been stepped up patrolling to curb illegal trawling at the Gwadar's waters.

The Directorate General (DG) Fisheries have also been immediately shifted from Quetta to Gwadar to resolve the problems being faced by the local fishermen.

The issue of trawlers has been going on for a long time and there was a massive protest was held by local fishermen in Gwadar against illegal trawlers.

/395