Fisheries Patrolling Staff converted to Fisheries Patrolling Force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government has approved converting Fisheries Patrolling Staff as patrolling force by amending Balochistan Fisheries Ordinance 1971 to curb illegal fishing trawlers in the Balochistan's marine area, said an official of Balochistan government.

The Balochistan government has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coastal waters.

Directorate General (DG) Fisheries Balochistan has seized various trawlers involved in illegal fishing at the marine boundaries of the province.

Gwadar district administration, fisheries department and security agencies are taking strong measures to bring illegal trawling to zero in future to curb the illegal activity, he said.

The provincial government has also approved the relaxing the registration of fishing boats on the request of local fishermen to provide employment opportunities to them.

The token system for fishermen was also abolished, where the fishermen could enter into sea without any permission, it added.

The government would bring improvements in the fisheries department, as the interested entrepreneurs and investors could promote farming in the province purely on commercial basis, he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had directed the provincial government to ban illegal fishing trawlers while the fisheries department and other agencies have stepped up patrolling to curb illegal trawling at the Gwadar's waters.

