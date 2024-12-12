Fisheries training, vital component of vocational education: VC GCU

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 06:35 PM

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, the vice chancellor of GC University Lahore, Thursday stressed the significance of fisheries training as a vital component of vocational education, highlighting its potential to generate employment opportunities, combat protein deficiency, and enhance exports

He made these remarks while addressing a ceremony organised to celebrate World Fisheries Day at GC University Lahore. The event, hosted by the Department of Zoology, featured a day-long program of student activities, including expert lectures, an awareness walk, and a fish cooking competition, all aimed at promoting the importance of the fisheries industry and sustainable practices.

Addressing the opening session, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali further stated, “Fish provides a safe and high-quality protein source, which can play a crucial role in meeting the country's nutritional needs.

Speaking about the fish cooking competition, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Chairperson of the Zoology Department, remarked that such activities aim to foster students’ creativity and promote awareness about the nutritional benefits of fish.

Prof. Dr. Noor Khan, in his lecture, underscored the economic potential of aquaculture, stating, “Aquaculture is a billion-dollar industry, especially in the Far East, where women play a significant role in fisheries businesses and processing. Pakistan should explore opportunities in this sector to strengthen its economy.”

Former DG Fisheries, Muhammad Ayub, stressed the need to incorporate fish consumption into national health and education policies, noting that increased fish consumption could help reduce the prevalence of heart diseases.

The event concluded with an awareness walk, which drew enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and experts.

