(@FahadShabbir)

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Balochistan Fisheries Director-General Munir Moosani and former secretary Aftab Ahmed Baloch on Tuesday on charges of corruption of over Rs1 billion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Balochistan Fisheries Director-General Munir Moosani and former secretary Aftab Ahmed Baloch on Tuesday on charges of corruption of over Rs1 billion.

NAB spokesperson, in a statement, said the suspects gave the contract of purchase of green fiberglass boat, sea ambulances, patrolling boats and vessel monitoring systems to a company which was not registered by the Mercantile Marine Department.

"The company was not even a trustworthy one," he said, pointing out that during the coronavirus pandemic, contracts and tenders were illegally given to irrelevant companies.

The spokesperson added that in May and June, heavy payments were made by the suspects despite failure in the delivery of boats and other equipment.

Baloch and Moosani were arrested and are being investigated by the bureau. Earlier, they were presented before a court today wherein they have been remanded.