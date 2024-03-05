A boat carrying 50 fishermen capsized near Thatta on Tuesday due to strong winds at night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A boat carrying 50 fishermen capsized near Thatta on Tuesday due to strong winds at night.

According to a private news channel, the leader of fisheries said that the incident happened when the launch overturned between Thatta and Karachi due to strong winds at night.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the scene and conducted a successful operation, rescuing all 50 fishermen.