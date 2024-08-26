Open Menu

Fishermen Advised To Avoid Venturing Into Sea Till August 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department, Monday, instructed fishermen of the province to avoid venturing into sea from August 26 to 30, 2024 owing to potential heavy rains and rough conditions in the Arabian sea due to low air pressure.

The Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Livestock and Fisheries Department, Syed Najmi Alam, on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has instructed all the fishermen to avoid venturing in to the sea for the next five days, said a statement issued here.

The measures have been taken in the light of the decisions taken in a meeting regarding rain emergency at the Chief Minister House.

He informed the fishermen that Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in various areas of Sindh province, especially the coastal areas, from August 26 to August 30, 2024 due to low air pressure and monsoon season while there was a danger of high tides in the Arabian sea as well.

The advisor, therefore, advised the fishermen to avoid venturing into deep sea from August 26 to August 30 and move their boats, engines and fishing nets to safe places and take precautionary measures to avoid any damage.

