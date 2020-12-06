UrduPoint.com
Fishermen, Anglers Express Resentment Over Increase In Fishing Fee To Rs 1,000

Fishermen, anglers express resentment over increase in fishing fee to Rs 1,000

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The fishermen and anglers on Sunday expressed resentment over increase in fishing permit fee to Rs 1,000 that was earlier reduced to Rs 300 by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat.

Talking to APP, Asif a professional angler said fishing permit fee was increased to Rs 1,000 a couple months back.

However, after reservations and concerns of anglers and citizens the Deputy Commissioner reduced the fee to Rs 300.

He was of the view that the Fisheries Department had again started charging Rs 1,000 per permit which was unjust and equal to discouraging the healthy activity of fishing.

He urged the authorities concerned to review their decision and revive the previous fee of fishing permit.

Sajjad Arif, another angler frequently visiting the Rawal Dam said fishing or angling was a leisure time sport and a safe activity during COVID-19 pandemic but the increase in fishing permit fee had made it difficult for a middle-class person to afford it which was only valid for a day.

He said it was the only facility for the Federal capital residents as there were no other fishing spots in the close proximity of the metropolis.

Arif urged the authorities concerned to reduce the fee to make the facility equally accessible to all, adding, "This pandemic is the first of its kind we have observed that made totally changed our lives. We need to come out of its trauma and fear and activities like fishing are one of the few safe things to do while adhering to safety guidelines." When contacted, Deputy Director Fisheries ICT Mazhar Ali told that the fishing permit fee was reduced to Rs 300 after an increase upto Rs 1,000 after a summary question was raised to reduce the fee.

The summary was under consideration in the Ministry of Interior, however, the district administration announced the reduction in the permit fee.

Recently, the summary was approved by the Minister for Interior in which he termed the fee of Rs 300 as low and directed to increase it to Rs 1,000.

He said there was no limit for the fishermen or anglers to catch fish as the permit allowed them to catch fish from sunrise to sunset for a day.

Mazhar added that 12-14 staff members of Fisheries Department were deputed in three different shifts to look after the fishing site and check permits of the anglers.

