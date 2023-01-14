UrduPoint.com

Fishermen Association Grateful To Government For Resolution Of Their Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The fishermen Association of Balochistan on Saturday extended their gratitude to the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo for solving the problems of the fishermen.

In a statement issued here, the fishermen association said that the approval of 200 acres of land for fishermen of Gwadar and the issuance of health cards are commendable steps taken by the incumbent government.

"The decision of the provincial government to give the status of labour to the fishing community of Balochistan is yet another positive step towards resolution of long-pending issues of the people of coastal belt," it added.

The aim of all these measures is to protect the rights and interests of the fishermen and to raise the standard of living of the fishermen.

"The fishermen of Gwadar district are very grateful to the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo Member of Provincial Assembly Mir Hamal Kalmati," the statement maintained.

