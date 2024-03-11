Open Menu

Fishermen Bodies Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Fishermen bodies recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The bodies of four fishermen who tragically drowned on March 5 after their boat sank near Keti Bandar, Karachi have been found.

The incident occurred when the boat named Al-Asad capsized near Hajumbaro, resulting in the disappearance of 14 fishermen.

Among them, four bodies have now been recovered, according to private news channel.

The recovered bodies have been transported to Karachi. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining missing fishermen.

