Fishermen, Coastal residents cautioned as cyclone approaches: Meteorologist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sardar Sarfraz sounds the alarm on Tropical Cyclone, warning fishermen in Sindh to exercise extreme caution and advising coastal residents and visitors to take immediate precautions to ensure their safety as the storm closes in.

Talking to a private news channel, Sarfraz said that tropical cyclone Vayu is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rough seas, posing a significant threat to those in the storm's path. Fishermen are advised to remain in port and avoid venturing into the open sea until the cyclone has passed.

Residents and visitors in coastal areas are also urged to take necessary precautions, including stockpiling essential supplies, securing outdoor furniture and decorations, and staying indoors during the storm.

Dr. Sarfraz emphasizes the importance of staying informed through reliable weather updates and following evacuation orders if issued.

The Chief Meteorologist's warning comes as Tropical Cyclone Vayu continues to intensify, with forecasters predicting landfall within the next 48 hours.

As the situation develops, Dr. Sarfraz and his team will provide regular updates and guidance to ensure public safety.

“We have alerted people from villages and are trying to tell others to evacuate as well. There is a chance that the storm will pick up pace and become stronger now,” he added.