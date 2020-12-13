Fishermen of Sindh to be provided soft loans under Kamyab Naujawan Programme: Syed Ali Zaidi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs is fast on its way to help facilitate Sindh based fishermen procure soft and easy term loans under Kamyab Naujawan Program, said Minister Syed Ali Zaidi here on Sunday.

Responding to queries raised by media on conclusion of a ceremony at Koohi Goth Women Hospital, he said it would be first of its kind of funding being given directly to the local youth with skills but little resources adding that loans would be provided to groups, each comprising four to five fishermen, to have their own fishing boats.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs registering his reservations about performance of Sindh Fishermen Cooperative Society alleged that it largely served interest of a select group of influentials and not of ordinary workers.

About pollution at local shores, he said a high level committee is actively engaged to address the issue mentioning that 550 million gallons of untreated water is reportedly being discharged into the sea along with sizable portion of solid waste.

"This has significantly affected earning capacities of our fishermen who thus have to go into deep waters for fishing against quite a risk," said the federal minister.

He regretted that unchecked discharge into the sea waters has also played havoc with mangrove forests that are hatcheries for a variety of fish.