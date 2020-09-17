UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fishermen To Get Soft Loans Under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Fishermen to get soft loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the government would provide soft loans to fishermen under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme for boosting fisheries sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said the government would provide soft loans to fishermen under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme for boosting fisheries sector.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the initiative was discussed during a meeting with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi.

He expressed his hope that the move would help boosting the fisheries sector.

Usman Dar said, "So far 8,800 applications [of fishermen] had been received under the Kamyab Jawan Programme".

The YES was launched under the banner of Kamyab Jawan Programme in October last year under which Rs100 billion allocated for the youth to provide them soft loans for initiation of their own businesses.

Recently, the government has enhanced the scope of YES which was meant to offer huge amount of concessionary loans ranging between Rs 100,000 and Rs 25 million to the youth. Earlier, it was limited to Rs 5 million only.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ali Haider October Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

44 minutes ago

Dead body of old man found

9 seconds ago

Prime Minister asks world to act fast against clim ..

12 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 17 Sep 2020

13 seconds ago

Wall Street Slumps on US Economic Worries, Tech Le ..

15 seconds ago

EU Plans Name Sanctions Regime After Navalny Show ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.