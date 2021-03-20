(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of fishermen and owners of fishing boats paid a visit to headquarter of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, Director General PMSA, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib, listened to the problems and issues of fishermen and issued orders for resolving the same.

Certain issues of fishermen were related to provincial government and its sub ordinate organizations were discussed and they should contact the relevant forums to resolve those issues, he suggested.

The DG PMSA urged the fishermen community to avoid using the Gaja net for fishing to save their livelihood source. He asked them to educate their children for their better future and do not engage the minor children in labour.

PMSA is a national agency and in case of any off shore emergency fishermen should communicate their problem to the PMSA, he said.