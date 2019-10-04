UrduPoint.com
Fishing At Rawal Lake Becomes Nuisance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:38 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The anglers in the Federal capital have resented the irregular fishing practices being done by some people after the authorities banned fishing after many fish were found dead in Rawal Dam.

Talking to APP, Asim Mehmood, an angler said the Fisheries Department had banned fishing in the Rawal Dam where some people were still found catching fish without any permission. He alleged that the fisheries department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) was not taking any action against the law violators who were jeopardizing the fish population.

When contacted, ICT Director Agriculture Extension and Services Qaiser Khattak said after numerous fish were found dead in July in Rawal Lake where it was resumed in a controlled manner along with the contractor.

Khattak said, "We aimed at encouraging fishing as sports other than any business activity, adding we allowed the contractor to fish for three days a week and for four hours with specific rods".

To utter dismay, he said the anglers response in this regard was pathetic as very few people took interest for rod fishing rather most of the people were inclined to catch bulk of fish in several kilograms through nets which was prohibited at the moment.

He said that at present fishing permit was issued to an individual for Rs1,000 for a day to do fishing for 4-6 hours with specific rods being inspected by the department.

Khattak said proper pickets and teams with alternate duty hours were deputed in Rawal Dam who were monitoring the reservoir, however, in case of any breach done by the law abettors action would be spearheaded without any discrimination.

