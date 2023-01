(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A man died of electrocution while fishing in a canal, in the limits of Wan Buchraan police station on Saturday.

According o police, Faizan (16) r/o Wan Buchraan was fishing in Muhajir canal branch by using the methodof electric shock when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police were investigating.