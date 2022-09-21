Fishing with net banned in headmarala, Jammu Tawi, Manawar Tawi: DG Fisheries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikandar Hayat said on Wednesday that fishing with net in Headmarala upstream Chenab river, Jammu Tawi and Manawar Tawi had been banned for ten years.

He said this during his visit to Hatchery Rehabilitation Centers at Kotli Araian and Sambrial. Deputy Director Fisheries Gujranwala Division Azeem Begum was also present on the occasion.

Dr Sikandar Hayat said the purpose of ban was to protect the breeding grounds of fish, which would allow the fish to fully mature and give them adequate time for their breeding.

He said that large fishes in Headmarala upstream were becoming extinct due to netting and many fish species were threatened to be extinct.

The DG said that a substantial increase in fish production in Punjab and supply of fish to the public at reasonable prices were among the priorities of the department.

Fish supply at reasonable prices could bring down the prices of mutton and chicken significantly, he added.

He said the Punjab government would develop the department of fisheries Punjab on modern lines and all resources were being utilized in this regard.

Dr Sikandar Hayat said that fish meat contains the best nutrition and it was also important to educate public about the benefits of fish.

He said the fisheries department would provide best facilities to all fish farmers, besides giving them awareness about modern techniques.

The DG said that Tilapia Research and Training Center Institute had been started in fisheries department Lahore.

Within a short span of time, they would be able to provide tilapia fish to the public at cheap rates, he said and added that promotion of fish cage culture would provide more opportunities to investors.

He inspected various parts of fisheries office in Sambrial and directed to speed upthe ongoing work for its rehabilitation.