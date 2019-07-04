UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fist Flight Carrying 350 Intending Pilgrims Leaves For Madina Munawwarra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:12 PM

Fist flight carrying 350 intending pilgrims leaves for Madina Munawwarra

First Hajj flight under government scheme carrying 350 intending pilgrims left for Madina Munawwarra on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :First Hajj flight under government scheme carrying 350 intending pilgrims left for Madina Munawwarra on Thursday.

Immigration and other formalities of the intending pilgrims were completed under "Road to Makkah project" at Islamabad airport.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadari, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki�bid adieu to the passengers.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has special love and affection for Pakistan, and he manifested this love through Road to Makkah project.

The Minister said comprehensive arrangements have been made both in Makkah and Madina for the facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Pakistani intending pilgrims have been provided special facility of "Road To Makkah" by the Saudi Arabia government on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government of Saudi Arabia had been requested to extend Road to Makkah facility at other airport of the country. He said about 22,000 intending pilgrim would take benefit from Road to Makkah facility.

The operation would continue till August 5. The last hajj flights would depart from Islamabad to Jeddah.

Meanwhile, the minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khand also held a meeting with Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmed AL-Malki and thanked government of Saudi Arabia for providing Road To Makkah facility to Pakistan intending pilgrims. The minister also met with the immigration staff of Saudi Arabia .

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Hajj Jeddah Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia August From Government Airport Love

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise & Taxation (E&T) Departm ..

2 minutes ago

Sultan Golden beats American driver record of reve ..

2 minutes ago

MCCI lauds tax exemptions for merged districts in ..

2 minutes ago

Another death as heavy rains prompt evacuations in ..

2 minutes ago

Dollar will come down if Nawaz, Zardari return loo ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.