Fist flight carrying 350 intending pilgrims leaves for Madina Munawwarra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :First Hajj flight under government scheme carrying 350 intending pilgrims left for Madina Munawwarra on Thursday.

Immigration and other formalities of the intending pilgrims were completed under "Road to Makkah project" at Islamabad airport.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadari, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki�bid adieu to the passengers.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has special love and affection for Pakistan, and he manifested this love through Road to Makkah project.

The Minister said comprehensive arrangements have been made both in Makkah and Madina for the facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Pakistani intending pilgrims have been provided special facility of "Road To Makkah" by the Saudi Arabia government on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government of Saudi Arabia had been requested to extend Road to Makkah facility at other airport of the country. He said about 22,000 intending pilgrim would take benefit from Road to Makkah facility.

The operation would continue till August 5. The last hajj flights would depart from Islamabad to Jeddah.

Meanwhile, the minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khand also held a meeting with Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmed AL-Malki and thanked government of Saudi Arabia for providing Road To Makkah facility to Pakistan intending pilgrims. The minister also met with the immigration staff of Saudi Arabia .