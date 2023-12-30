Fistula awareness event held at Mercy Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Mercy Teaching Hospital here on Saturday hold an awareness event about fistula and its prevention.

The event, jointly organized by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Mercy Teaching Hospital, the Fistula Foundation, and the Pakistan National Forum on Women's Health (PNFWH), aimed to educate the general public and community leaders about the prevention and treatment of postpartum complications.

The event attracted a diverse audience comprising community leaders, healthcare professionals, and members of the general public.

Dr Sajjad Ahmad Siddiqui, National Program Manager of the National Fistula Project in Pakistan, Associate Prof Dr Samdana Wahab, from Mercy Teaching Hospital and Assistant Prof Dr Nazish Hayat stressed creating awareness and facilitating people in this regard.