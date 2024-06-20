Open Menu

Fitch Report Reflects PM's Best Economy Policy: Rana Mashhood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024

The Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan’s economic condition improved after the general elections

In a statement, he said that according to Fitch Rating, Pakistan's position at the global level had been strengthened which will be helpful in the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Chairman PMYP added that Pakistan's current account deficit is likely to decrease according to the Fitch Report that showed the tireless work of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for returning the economy on the right track.

He said that the provision of maximum relief to the masses was the priority of the PML-N led coalition government and was making all-out efforts for it.

Rana Mashhood expressed hope that the restoration of the economy will soon bring political and financial stability to the country.

