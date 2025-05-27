Fitna of Khawarij under Indian patronage an attack on Islam: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Defense and Islamic law experts here Tuesday that Pakistan has been surrounded by internal and external tribulations of such intensity that history offers few parallels in recent years.

Brigadier (R) Mehmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order of erstwhile FATA said that among these trials, a prominent one is the fitna of the Khawarij, manifesting in figures like Noor Wali Mehsud, who, under the influence of India, is accused of distorting the teachings of Islam.

He said recently, a video message by Noor Wali Mehsud surfaced in which he not only declared alliances and treaties with disbelievers especially Hindu disbelievers like India as permissible, but also attempted to justify them under the guise of religious wisdom, and unfortunately even labeled it as jihad.

He said this approach is not only against the teachings of the holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), but it also tarnishes the peaceful and enlightened image of islam that Allah and His Messenger (peace be upon him) have bestowed upon us.

Claiming that alliances with disbelievers are a form of wisdom is merely an attempt to conceal the reality that has now become clear, he said with the covert support of anti-Islamic India, the Khawarij are forming an organized front against Islam and Muslims.

He said these elements are shedding the blood of Muslims through acts of terrorism not only in Pakistan but also in Afghanistan. "They attempt to legitimize foreign funding obtained for these nefatious acts by branding it as jihad."

Prof Dr Abdul Ghafoor, former Director, Sheikh Zayd Islamic Centre told APP that Allah Almighty has clearly condemned such negative elements in the Holy Qur’an.

"In Surah Al-Ma'idah, verse 51, Allah says: “O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are in fact allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you—then indeed, he is one of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people.”

He said this Quranic verse clearly states that friendship or seeking help from disbelievers contradicts the fundamental tenets of Islam.

If Noor Wali Mehsud and others like him are breaking this Quranic principle, then whose teachings are they really following? When the light of the Quran is so clear, what purpose does wandering in darkness serve?

The answer lies in the hidden hands supporting this entire fitna, whose strings lead back to anti-Islamic nations like India.

The Director General of ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, also recently stated in a press conference that India has been involved in state-sponsored terrorism for the past 20 years, and this has been proven time and again.

Furthermore, the prophecies of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) about the Khawarij are perfectly applicable to today’s situation. A hadith from Sahih al-Bukhari says:

"There will emerge people from my Ummah whose prayers you will consider insignificant compared to theirs, and they will recite the Qur’an but it will not go beyond their throats. They will leave the religion just as an arrow leaves the bow."

Dr Ghafoor said this hadith applies word for word to the Khawarij of today. Outwardly, they chant Islamic slogans, engage in lengthy worship, and claim to recite the Qur’an, but in reality, they are outside the bounds of religion and enemies of the Shariah.

Dr Ghafoor said their goal is only to spread chaos and discord. Their fatwas, strategies, and treaties are not only against Islam but are clear misguidance.

He said Khawarij have always used religion for their own gain, adding they twist religious terminology in such a way that ordinary Muslims fall into misguidance.

He said calling alliances with disbelievers “wisdom” and trying to provide it with religious justification is part of this same agenda, adding this mindset is rooted in fitna, deceit, and betrayal of the religion.

Brig Mahmood said what Noor Wali Mehsud and his followers are doing today is not only a violation of religious principles, but also a clear contradiction of Islamic teachings.

"They mislead youth with false slogans, prepare them for suicide attacks, and then try to prove their jihad with the shattered bodies of those youth. Is this what Islam teaches?

Dr Ghafoor said the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "A Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hand other Muslims are safe.”

Moreover, if we observe today, India is pushing its agenda covertly in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the Khawarij groups are a manifestation of this effort.

These groups come with Islamic slogans, but in reality, they are tools of the enemies of Islam. India has not only used military and political tactics to weaken Muslims in the region but has also fueled religious discord to divide them internally.

He said Noor Wali Mehsud’s recent statement proves that the Khawarij are now openly revealing their true nature.

They attempt to mislead Muslims by calling support from a disbelieving state like India a “wisdom,” trying to portray their terrorism as “jihad.” Yet the Prophet (peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever assists in the killing of a Muslim with even half a word will meet Allah with the words written on his forehead: ‘Desperate for the mercy of Allah.’”

Therefore, recognizing such fitna, staying away from it, and condemning it is a religious obligation upon every Muslim.

Dr Ghafoor said Islam teaches us justice, sincerity, and peace—not deception, discord, and bloodshed, adding all the actions of the Khawarij serve only to defame Islam and advance the agenda of Islam's enemies.

"And so the question arises: Noor Wali Mehsud—if you claim to be waging jihad against the disbelievers, then how do you justify receiving financial and military aid from the very same disbelievers, particularly India? Is this not blatant hypocrisy? If your "jihad" is truly based on "religious wisdom," then cite even one recognized scholar, hadith expert, or jurist of Islam who has ever justified the killing of Muslims and alliance with disbelievers under the name of "wisdom."

Dr Ghafoor said Islam delivers a clear message ie loyalty, support, and alliances are reserved only for Allah and His Messenger (PBUH).

Dr Ghafoor said forming alliances with disbelievers especially those who are secretly waging war against Islam and Muslims is outright betrayal and the consequence of this betrayal is nothing but disgrace in this world and the hereafter.