Fitness certificate mandatory for vehicles entering motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mehmood on Tuesday instructed the relevant authorities to enforce the fitness certificate of passenger vehicles for entering the motorways.

This decision has come after a tragic road traffic crash on the Motorway (M-2) at Kalkarhar Salt Range, where a passenger bus crashed due to brake failure resulting in 14 fatalities, 11 serious injuries, and 31 minor injuries.

In the wake of this decision, any vehicle without a fitness certificate would be banned from entering the motorway considering the safety of passengers on motorways.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, met with the Minister of Communications after the accident, and the fitness certificate requirement was introduced as a measure to ensure safer travel for passengers on motorways.

The IG Motorways has been instructed to inform the four provincial transport secretaries about this initiative for ensuring the checking of the fitness certificate of vehicles before entering the motorways.