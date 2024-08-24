Fitness Certification For Non-commercial Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to launch fitness certification for non-commercial vehicles across the province.
Under the initiative, all private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and motorcycles, would undergo fitness test. The Punjab government has invited applications from the private sector to establish workshops for the purpose.
Sources told APP that while commercial vehicles make up 15 per cent of total vehicles in the province, there has been no system in place for the fitness checking of the remaining 85 per cent of private vehicles.
Sources said the plan was part of the government's priorities to combat smog.
Previously, fitness certificates were only issued for commercial vehicles after their fitness checks.
