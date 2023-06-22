Fitness expert urges beginners to prioritize technique, balanced diet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Gyms serve multiple purposes, including weight loss and muscle gain, but newcomers should focus solely on weightlifting while neglecting proper nutrition.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Fitness Trainer Arsalan Mansoor highlighted that the key to successful weight loss lies in consuming a diet that is low in calories and carbohydrates whereas, individuals looking to gain muscle mass should increase their caloric intake.

Arsalan underscored the various benefits of gym training, which include fitness improvement, obesity reduction, and cardiovascular health maintenance. He recommended that individuals aiming for weight loss adhere to a diet ranging from 1500 to 1800 calories, whereas those seeking weight gain should consume approximately 3000 to 3500 calories, with an emphasis on high protein and moderate carbohydrate intake.

He cautioned against relying solely on internet advice, emphasizing that consulting a qualified fitness trainer is irreplaceable.

While discussing the topic of quick results, Arsalan warned against engaging in anabolic activities, as they can be harmful. He advised individuals to avoid such practices and instead consult a trainer for guidance on the proper use of food supplements when their dietary intake is insufficient.

Arsalan particularly emphasized the significance of beginners focusing on maintaining proper form and angle during exercises, as heavy weightlifting without proper technique can lead to injuries.

In response to a question, Arsalan suggested that cardio exercises are most effective when performed in the morning on an empty stomach. He explained that starting with cardio exercises depletes stamina while athletes should focus on calorie burning through weightlifting.

Arsalan also stressed the importance of warming up before engaging in any physical activity. He highlighted that warming up helps prevent injuries, strains, and muscle pulls.

Furthermore, he cautioned against pursuing rapid weight loss, stating that a healthy approach requires time and consistent self-monitoring on a day-to-day basis.

Regarding weightlifting, Arsalan emphasized the crucial role of a fitness trainer in guiding individuals through exercise plans, providing dietary recommendations, and working towards achieving desired results. He emphasized the significance of consistency and noted that significant transformations can occur within a span of six months to one year with dedicated effort.

Arsalan Mansoor's insights shed light on the importance of incorporating both proper saying that diet and gym training saying that by dedicating a maximum of forty minutes to exercise, individuals can optimize their fitness goals and improve their overall well-being.

\395