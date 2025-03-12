Fitness, sports lovers energize parks and streets after Iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) During the holy month of Ramzan, sports and fitness lovers find creative ways to stay active despite the challenge of fasting. After the evening call to prayer, when the fast is broken, public parks and streets light up with energy as people come together to play cricket, football, badminton, and run under the glow of streetlights. These activities not only keep participants fit but also create a lively atmosphere, turning Ramzan nights into a celebration of both fitness and togetherness.

Sports activities in parks and streets, ranging from cricket and football to badminton and running, have become a staple of Ramzan nights. The provision of lighting in these spaces allows people to stay active long into the night, helping them maintain their fitness levels without compromising their fasting schedule.

Talking to APP, a cricket enthusiast, Azan playing in Azhar Mahmood ground in sector I-10/1, said that he loves playing cricket but couldn’t play it during the day due to fasting. Since the start of Ramzan, I’ve been visiting the park every evening to play cricket under the lights, enjoying the pleasant weather,” Azan said.

Saad, another fitness enthusiast, who was engaged in a running session with his friends, highlighted the importance of the lights provided by local authorities. “The provision of these lights is a great facility that allows us to play games without any hindrance,” he said. “We can stay active, have fun, and make the most of the cooler evening temperatures.

Experts also emphasize the health benefits of these activities during Ramzan. Dr. Rezzan Khan, a health consultant, explained that exercising during the month can have a positive impact on digestion and overall health. “Exercising after Iftar plays a crucial role in aiding digestion and improving overall health. It helps maintain a balance, ensuring that fitness routines are not disrupted by the fasting schedule,” Dr. Khan advised.

The real excitement begins after Iftar, when people focus on replenishing their energy with nutritious meals. Once the fast is broken, the parks, streets, and sports grounds come alive. Families and friends enjoy the cool night air while participating in a variety of activities. These games and workouts not only promote physical health but also bring people together, enhancing the sense of community. The nights of Ramzan, filled with energy and excitement, offer a perfect blend of fitness and social connection.

For fitness enthusiasts, Ramzan is a time to stay active while maintaining their spiritual focus. With the streets and parks illuminated late into the night, the community comes together to enjoy physical activities, fostering a sense of togetherness and health. The vibrant atmosphere in these spaces is a testament to the resilience of people who manage to balance fitness, spirituality, and social life during this special month.

