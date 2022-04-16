'Fitrana' for Eid ul Fitr fixed at Rs160 per head: Mufti Populzai

'Fitrana' for Eidul Fitre has been fixed at Rs160 per head this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :'Fitrana' for Eidul Fitre has been fixed at Rs160 per head this year.

This was announced by Mufti Shahabuddin Populzai, Central Khatteeb of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque Peshawar.

In a press statement here, he said this 'Fitrana' was fixed only for Peshawar.

He said 'Fitrana' should be paid to deserving poor people before Eid.