'Fitrana' For Eid Ul Fitr Fixed At Rs160 Per Head: Mufti Populzai
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 12:18 PM
'Fitrana' for Eidul Fitre has been fixed at Rs160 per head this year
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :'Fitrana' for Eidul Fitre has been fixed at Rs160 per head this year.
This was announced by Mufti Shahabuddin Populzai, Central Khatteeb of Qasim Ali Khan Mosque Peshawar.
In a press statement here, he said this 'Fitrana' was fixed only for Peshawar.
He said 'Fitrana' should be paid to deserving poor people before Eid.