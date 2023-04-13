Fitrana obligatory for Muslims: Mufti Abdul Bari

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Religious scholar has advised the faithful to pay Sadqa-e-Fitr (Fitrana) to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that those in need of money can also celebrate the festival.

The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.

Mufti Abdul Bari said this during his address before Zuhr prayer on Thursday.

He said it was obligatory for Muslims to pay Fitrana.

"Fitrana can be given to close relatives and the needy. It is not necessary to tell them that it is an amount of Fitrana," he added.

Explaining Fitrana, he said it must be paid before 'Eid prayer', one or two days before Eid usually so that the poor could enjoy the Eid.

Head of a family should pay the Fitrana on behalf of all those under his care, such as his wife and children, he added.

He said according to Hadith-Bukhari, the Prophet (PBUH) whoever gives it before the Eid prayer, it is accepted Zakat (Fitrana), and whoever gives it after the prayer, it is a kind of charity.