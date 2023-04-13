UrduPoint.com

Fitrana Obligatory For Muslims: Mufti Abdul Bari

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Fitrana obligatory for Muslims: Mufti Abdul Bari

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Religious scholar has advised the faithful to pay Sadqa-e-Fitr (Fitrana) to the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr so that those in need of money can also celebrate the festival.

The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.

Mufti Abdul Bari said this during his address before Zuhr prayer on Thursday.

He said it was obligatory for Muslims to pay Fitrana.

"Fitrana can be given to close relatives and the needy. It is not necessary to tell them that it is an amount of Fitrana," he added.

Explaining Fitrana, he said it must be paid before 'Eid prayer', one or two days before Eid usually so that the poor could enjoy the Eid.

Head of a family should pay the Fitrana on behalf of all those under his care, such as his wife and children, he added.

He said according to Hadith-Bukhari, the Prophet (PBUH) whoever gives it before the Eid prayer, it is accepted Zakat (Fitrana), and whoever gives it after the prayer, it is a kind of charity.

Related Topics

Poor Wife Bari Money Prayer Muslim Family All

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.