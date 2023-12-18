FIU launches to increase efforts against corruption in Balochistan

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Balochistan (ACEB) has launched a Financial Investigation Unit (FIU) established at Quetta under a project funded by the U.S. Embassy's Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Establishment Balochistan (ACEB) has launched a Financial Investigation Unit (FIU) established at Quetta under a project funded by the U.S. Embassy's Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), implemented through the Accountability Lab.

The Director of ACEB, Abdul Wahid Kakar emphasized to the media the need for a proactive approach in combating corruption, given the changing patterns and complex nature of financial crimes, said a news release.

As an anti-corruption agency, ACEB faces complex challenges of identifying corrupt transactions, uncovering crime patterns, locating stolen assets, and addressing situations involving multiple jurisdictions for asset repatriation and confiscation.

Investigating such challenging cases requires a specialized unit with enhanced investigative capabilities and resources.

The FIU enhances the ACEB’s efforts to investigate cases related to corruption and money laundering in the province.

In addition to conducting inquiries and investigations, the FIU will also enhance the sharing of information on corruption cases with other law enforcement agencies at strategic levels.

Yasir Amanat, Program Specialist for Rule of Law, and Corrections at INL, commended ACEB's proactive role in leading the implementation of this important project. Appreciating the media's role in reporting on corruption cases, Kakar highlighted journalists' pivotal role as allies in advancing ACEB's mission. He mentioned that support from journalists’ is crucial in exposing corrupt practices, advocating for transparency, and mobilizing citizen engagement to strengthen anti-corruption efforts.