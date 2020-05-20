UrduPoint.com
Five 5 Drug Peddlers Held From Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:56 AM

Five 5 drug peddlers held from Tharparkar

Police in its outgoing drive against Narcotics and anti social elements on Tuesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered liquor, GND, safina gutkaa and a Motorcycle from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Police in its outgoing drive against Narcotics and anti social elements on Tuesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered liquor, GND, safina gutkaa and a Motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, SHO of Chachrro police station along with his team conducted a raid and held two drug peddlers Feroze Gul and Bhai khan and seized a Motorcycle, safina gutkaa and GND from their possession.

Meanwhile SHO of Nangarparkar police station arrested two suspects veerji kolhi and Khemoon kolhi and recovered 160 liters liquor. In another raid, police arrested a drug peddler Haroon pasayo and recovered 60 grams charas from him. Police have registered cases against accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

