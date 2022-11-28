Five abducted colliers return home; one still missing

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Unknown gunmen had abducted six colliers from Mach on November 13, and five of them reached their homes safe and sound on Monday after being released by the kidnappers.

According to official sources, the victims were working in a coalmine in Mach area of Balon district when some armed men kidnapped them and took them to unknown destination.

Five colliers were released after 17 days. The kidnapped miners were reported to be resident of Marwar and Mach area of Bolan district.

One of the abducted labourers is still missing, while the administration is striving to recover him.