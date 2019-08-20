Five Abducted In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:49 PM
Five persons including a lawyer were abducted in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours
Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Iftikhar and his accomplices abducted a woman, the wife of Amin, along with her two kids in Madina Park, Raza Abad area.
Similarly, Ahmad and his accomplices kidnapped one Gulzar from Marhaba Pan Shop, Sargodha Road, while Yaseen and his accomplices abducted Advocate Irshad from Chak No 272-RB for unknown reasons.
The police have registered separate cases against the accused.