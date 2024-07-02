Open Menu

Five Abducted Kids Recovered, Five Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Five abducted kids recovered, five criminals held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) City Shujabad police have recovered five abducted kids including four girls and arrested five criminals including a woman within 24 hours here on Tuesday.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that Munir Ahmed resident of Mouza Gajju Hatta in premises of City Shujabad police station, reported police on July 01 that eight outlaws including a woman entered into his house and abducted his four daughters and a son.

Police registered a case number 772/24 under section 363/452/148/149 against the criminals and started the investigations.

Taking action on the incident, a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamsuddin to arrest the criminals Allah Wasaya, Nazar, Atif, Nighat w/o Sadiq and Ashfaq and recover the abducted kids.

The CPO maintained that the police recovered the abducted kids and arrested five criminals including a woman. He said that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals.

