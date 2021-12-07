Five abductors arrested by police: CPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan Tuesday said that the district police arrested five out of eight abductors of a local trader cum mill owner who was abducted from chak 206-RB, near Khurrianwala-Faisalabad bypass on November 13.

The abductors later released him after receiving ransom money amounting to Rs 15 million.

Addressing a press conference here, the CPO said that local mill owner Yasir Jabbar was abducted on November 13 and later the abductors released him after receiving ransom money of Rs 15 million.

He said the police after registering a case vide FIR No 1307/21 had started investigation on scientific lines and a special team headed by DSP Khurarianwala Khalid Mehmood was also formed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The police team traced out whereabouts of the abductors and arrested five accused so far-- Muhammad Akram (admin manager of the mill), Saleem Masih (sweeper), Muhammad Sajid, Usman and islam Ansari -- while their three accomplices were still at large.

The police recovered four pistols and two rifles from the accused. Raids were ongoing to arrest the remaining accused at the earliest, CPO added. "We are working actively to provide fully safe and secure atmosphere to trade and business community in Faisalabad".