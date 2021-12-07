UrduPoint.com

Five Abductors Arrested By Police: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:20 PM

Five abductors arrested by police: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan Tuesday said that the district police arrested five out of eight abductors of a local trader cum mill owner who was abducted from chak 206-RB, near Khurrianwala-Faisalabad bypass on November 13.

The abductors later released him after receiving ransom money amounting to Rs 15 million.

Addressing a press conference here, the CPO said that local mill owner Yasir Jabbar was abducted on November 13 and later the abductors released him after receiving ransom money of Rs 15 million.

He said the police after registering a case vide FIR No 1307/21 had started investigation on scientific lines and a special team headed by DSP Khurarianwala Khalid Mehmood was also formed to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The police team traced out whereabouts of the abductors and arrested five accused so far-- Muhammad Akram (admin manager of the mill), Saleem Masih (sweeper), Muhammad Sajid, Usman and islam Ansari -- while their three accomplices were still at large.

The police recovered four pistols and two rifles from the accused. Raids were ongoing to arrest the remaining accused at the earliest, CPO added. "We are working actively to provide fully safe and secure atmosphere to trade and business community in Faisalabad".

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Business Money November FIR From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

21 minutes ago
 Edu institutions' role vital to get rid of drugs: ..

Edu institutions' role vital to get rid of drugs: parliamentary secretary

8 minutes ago
 38 killed in Burundi prison fire: vice president

38 killed in Burundi prison fire: vice president

8 minutes ago
 WHO organizes training on risk communication, repo ..

WHO organizes training on risk communication, reporting epidemics

9 minutes ago
 RPO carries out inspection of PS City Bhalwal

RPO carries out inspection of PS City Bhalwal

9 minutes ago
 MPA Arbab assures full support to PTI candidate fo ..

MPA Arbab assures full support to PTI candidate for Tehsil chairmanship

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.