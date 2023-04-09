Close
Five Absconders Held Under A Special Drive By Dera Police

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Five absconders held under a special drive by Dera police

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Dera police have started a special campaign to nab absconders and arrested five outlaws in different actions taken across the district.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed all the SHOs to launch a campaign against absconders and arrest them.

Following these orders, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and SHO Aslam Khan took action and arrested three absconders wanted to police in multiple cases including attempt to murder case. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Shoaib son of Muhammad Gul resident of Mohallah Peer Khaki, Paniala, Noman son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Syedabad, Paniala and Muhammad Suleman son of Behram Khan resident of Paniala.

Likewise, a team of Sadar Police Station led by SHO Tariq Saleem took action and arrested absconder Mustafa son of Ali Murad resident of Kokar, who was wanted to police in an attempt to murder case.

Meanwhile, the Bandkorai police led by its SHO Aman Ullah Khan raided on the basis of secret information about the presence of an absconder in Kacha area in the limits of Kirri Khaisour Police Station. As the police reached the site, the absconder opened fire at police party. After which, absconder Abid Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Khakranwali got injured in the retaliation of police party. The police arrested the absconder in injured condition while his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the forests. The police also recovered a stolen Solar Inverter worth Rs 100,000, a motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol used in the crime.

