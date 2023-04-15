Five absconders held under special drive launched by Dera Police

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Dera police claimed to have nabbed five outlaws during different raids conducted under the ongoing campaign against absconders in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, have launched a campaign to arrest the absconders.

The Sadar police led by SHO Tariq Saleem arrested four absconders including Muhammad Sabir son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Shorkot, Rashir son of Jumma Khan resident of Shorkot, Ashiq Khan son of Zafar Khan and Moosa Khan son of Hakeem Khan resident of Keich. The arrested outlaws wanted to police in different cases.

Moreover, three accused appeared at the Sadar Police Station after getting bail orders from the court.

These accused included Sadiq Sher and Malik Sher sons of Hashim residents of Muqeem Shah and Muhammad Ishaq son of Ghulam Abbas residents of Budh.

Similarly, one absconder was arrested by Paharpur police during a raid conducted under the leadership of SHO Atta Ullah Khan.

The arrested accused Saleem son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Shahdao was wanted to police in several cases.

While an accused Rajab son of Ghulam Abbas resident of Rangpur North appeared in the police station after getting bail orders from the court.