UrduPoint.com

Five Absconders Held Under Special Drive Launched By Dera Police

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Five absconders held under special drive launched by Dera Police

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Dera police claimed to have nabbed five outlaws during different raids conducted under the ongoing campaign against absconders in the district.

According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, have launched a campaign to arrest the absconders.

The Sadar police led by SHO Tariq Saleem arrested four absconders including Muhammad Sabir son of Muhammad Bakhsh resident of Shorkot, Rashir son of Jumma Khan resident of Shorkot, Ashiq Khan son of Zafar Khan and Moosa Khan son of Hakeem Khan resident of Keich. The arrested outlaws wanted to police in different cases.

Moreover, three accused appeared at the Sadar Police Station after getting bail orders from the court.

These accused included Sadiq Sher and Malik Sher sons of Hashim residents of Muqeem Shah and Muhammad Ishaq son of Ghulam Abbas residents of Budh.

Similarly, one absconder was arrested by Paharpur police during a raid conducted under the leadership of SHO Atta Ullah Khan.

The arrested accused Saleem son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Shahdao was wanted to police in several cases.

While an accused Rajab son of Ghulam Abbas resident of Rangpur North appeared in the police station after getting bail orders from the court.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rangpur From Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online sto ..

&#039;Kalamon Publishing&#039; launches online store

3 minutes ago
 Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observat ..

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observation satellite into space

18 minutes ago
 Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu Preside ..

Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under- ..

18 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

33 minutes ago
 First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

1 hour ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.