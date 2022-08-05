Five accused arrested

Joharabad police Friday arrested five accused reportedly involved in theft of around Rs 12.6 million from the office of a builder and developer at Rahimabad area here, said Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Central Muhammad Maarif Usman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Joharabad police Friday arrested five accused reportedly involved in theft of around Rs 12.6 million from the office of a builder and developer at Rahimabad area here, said Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Central Muhammad Maarif Usman.

The arrested accused were identified as Ali Zain son of Nazim, Shehzad Damani son of Abdul Qadir Damani, Sher Muhammad son of Abdullah, Bilal son of Abdul Ghafoor and Muhammad Zubair Khan.

The SSP Central said the police have recovered Rs 12.6 million, two laptops, two mobile phones, one wallet, identity card and driving license from the possession of the accused and handed over the accused to the investigating authorities.