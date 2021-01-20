UrduPoint.com
Five Accused Arrested, 3.6kg Charas Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Five accused arrested, 3.6kg charas seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Five accused among one habitual criminal were nabbed along with over 3.6 kilograms of Charas from them by the Chakiwara and Kalri police.

The accused identified as Abdul Salam, Akbar Ali Khan, Abdul Ghani, Hafeez, Mohammad Hanif and Mohammad Niaz alias Lambo were arrested during intelligence based operation by the police for alleged involvement in illegal trade of chewing tobacco harmful to the human health, said a spokesperson of the City District Police Karachi on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered 148 mini-packets of chewing tobacco (Gutka) from the accused.

The police sources said that several cases had been lodged registered against the arrested accused in Chakiwara and Kalri police stations.

