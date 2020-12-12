Five accused arrested for killing a man, burning his body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in collaboration with police arrested five accused reportedly involved in the killing of a man and setting his body to fire

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in collaboration with police arrested five accused reportedly involved in the killing of a man and setting his body to fire.

The law enforcers utilized intelligence-based information and advanced technology to arrest the accused namely Wali Jan, Khaliqdad, Muhammad Ismail, Haji Muhammad Akram, and Jumma Khan, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers on Saturday.

The mobile calls of the accused were traced to find out their location and later they were taken into custody.

The arrested accused reportedly killed a resident of Ittehad Town namely Khair Muhammad, on October 2, 2020, in a plastic warehouse at Malik Chowk area of Mominabad.

The body of the deceased was dumped in a van at the 23-X bus stop near Krishna Ghazi Cemetery and it was set on fire so that it could not be identified.

Later, Sindh police took the body into custody and sent it for autopsy.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for legal action.