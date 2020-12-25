UrduPoint.com
Five Accused Arrested , Narcotics Recovered In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:56 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

According to the police spokesperson, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five criminals besides recovering 1.120 Kg hashish, two pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Sultan, Jabbar,Kaleem Hussain, Faheem and Rafique.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

