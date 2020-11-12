Five accused assassins of constable arrested :DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Mohammad Shoaib Thursday informed that police arrested five accused murderers involved in killing of a police constable and recovered arms from their possession.

Talking to media persons here, he said that a police constable Qaiser Shah was gunned down on October 13 in Kaladhand area when he was on his way to Police Station Saroo to Sarki Police Chowki. The killer also snatched official arms from the martyred police constable.

Mohammad Shoaib informed that the alleged killers were identified as Yasin, Kamran, Said Bacha, Yasir and Sajid.

The police also recovered snatched official arms, a bike and a smartphone from their custody.