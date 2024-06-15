Open Menu

Five Accused Involved In Cutting Leg Of Camel In Sanghar Arrested: Sharjeel

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Five accused involved in cutting leg of camel in Sanghar arrested: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that a case was registered against the accused involved in cutting a leg of a camel in Sanghar and they were arrested.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident.

Sharjeel said that the five accused had been arrested.

He further said that the matter had been settled between the accused and owner of the camel but it was humanely unacceptable and a case was registered on behalf of the state.

