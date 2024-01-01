Five accused of Sharifan Bibi case killed

Five people of a family who were accused in Sharifan Bibi case were gunned down here in Garrah-Matta area of Tehsil Paroa on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Five people of a family who were accused in Sharifan Bibi case were gunned down here in Garrah-Matta area of Tehsil Paroa on Monday.

According to police, five people Sajjawal, his son Inayat Ullah, Nemat Ullah, Kifayat Ullah and Aslam were on their way

on motorcycles when unknown assailants opened fire at them.

As a result, all the five people died on the spot while the unknown assailants fled from the scene.

The deceased were nominated in the FIR of Sharifan Bibi case, who was allegedly paraded naked in the streets of her village in 2018.

After receiving information about the incident, the local police immediately reached the site and shifted the bodies to

hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police started investigation into the matter.