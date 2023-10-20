Five accused of Tehsil Havelian chairman, 11 others murder handed over to CTD for investigation

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government handed over the investigation into the murder of former Tehsil Chairman Atif Munsif Khan, along with eleven others, to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Abbottabad on Friday.

CTD shifted the five arrested accused of Atif Munsif Khan and 11 others' murder to an unknown place after getting a seven-day physical remand from the court.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to ensure transparency and impartiality in the investigation.

The JIT's Primary objective was to oversee the case and guarantee that justice is served for the affected families.

The JIT comprises thirteen officers who are responsible for scrutinizing the case thoroughly and ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice.

Among the suspects in the murder case of Atif Mansaf Khan are Faisal Shiraz Khan, Shiraz Baland Khan, Tamur Javaid, Ijaz Zarkhan, and Aslam Zarkhan.

These individuals have been moved to an undisclosed location under the custody of the CTD after being granted a seven-day physical remand.

According to the details, on March 20, 2023, a First Information Report (FIR) number 311 was registered at Havelian Police Station against the nominated suspects in the murder case of former District Chairman of Havelian, Atif Mansaf Khan, and eleven others.

The charges included various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 302, 148, 149, 109, 201, 202, 203, and 437 PPC.

Subsequently, in response to the demands of the affected families, the case was transferred to the CTD, to conduct further investigations related to Atif Mansaf Khan's murder.