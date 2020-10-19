Five acre railways land retrieved

Pakistan Railways Multan division retrieved five acre land worth Rs 580 million from illegal occupants during an operation launched here at Mehr Shah towards Khanewal city on Monday

The operation was conducted by a team of officials led by Railways official including deputy director property land railways, SP Railway police Amjad Manzoor and other senior officers.

Five acre state land was retrieved during the operation conducted as part of an ongoing crackdown to improve revenue.

The report of the land retrieval has been sent to divisional superintendent Railways Multan Naveed Mubashir. SP Railways Amjad Manzoor said that operation against land grabbers would continue to retrieve railways land.