Open Menu

Five Acre Wheat Crop Burnt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Five acre wheat crop burnt

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A massive fire broke out in a wheat crop near 42 Chak Dunyapur on Tuesday afternoon in which about five acre standing crop was reduced to ashes.

According to Rescue 1122, a fire broke out in a 120-acres wheat field due to unknown reasons near Chak 42 Dunyapur.

Upon receiving an emergency call, Rescue 1122 dispatched two fire vehicles. The firefighters controlled the fire within 5 minutes and only 5 acres of the crop were burnt. The remaining 115 acres were saved through timely and efficient firefighting operations. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The estimated financial loss from the burnt crop was around Rs 0.5 million while the crop worth approximately Rs11.5 million was saved.

Recent Stories

Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for sma ..

Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and ..

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence M ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister

14 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..

29 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

29 minutes ago
 Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC ci ..

Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17

44 minutes ago
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality ..

Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes

58 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

58 minutes ago
 ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, a ..

ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..

59 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister

59 minutes ago
 Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record brea ..

Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024

59 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Develo ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan