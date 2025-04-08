Five acre wheat crop burnt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A massive fire broke out in a wheat crop near 42 Chak Dunyapur on Tuesday afternoon in which about five acre standing crop was reduced to ashes.

According to Rescue 1122, a fire broke out in a 120-acres wheat field due to unknown reasons near Chak 42 Dunyapur.

Upon receiving an emergency call, Rescue 1122 dispatched two fire vehicles. The firefighters controlled the fire within 5 minutes and only 5 acres of the crop were burnt. The remaining 115 acres were saved through timely and efficient firefighting operations. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The estimated financial loss from the burnt crop was around Rs 0.5 million while the crop worth approximately Rs11.5 million was saved.