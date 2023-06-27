Open Menu

Five Additional Judges Of Balochistan High Court Take Oath

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Tuesday administered the oath to the five additional judges of the Balochistan High Court in a ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Balochistan High Court, and Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel specially participated in the ceremony.

While judges of Balochistan High Court and subordinate courts, former judges and lawyers were also present in large numbers.

The permanent Additional Judges included Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Justice Shaukat Ali Rukhshani, Justice Gul Hasan Tareen, Justice Mohammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi.

After these judges become permanent, the total number of permanent judges in Balochistan High Court will be thirteen.

