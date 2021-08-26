Five adult education centres set up in central jail Sahiwal

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Five adult education centres have been set up in central jail Sahiwal under the auspices of Literacy and Informal Education Department Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir inaugurated the centres here on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC said the aim of setting up adult education centres was to literate the inmates through specific courses. He urged the inmates to get benefit of adult education centres and motivate their children to education. The DC eulogized the jail administration for organizing welfare-oriented programmes for the inmates.

He stressed the need for implementing corona SOPs in the jail to save the prisoners from the virus.

Jail Superintendent Jam Asif Iqbal thanked the district administration and Literacy & Informal Education department.

Briefing on the occasion, DEO Literacy Shazia Iqbal said that illiterate inmates would be given education of English, urdu and Mathematics during the three weeks course.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran Haji Abdul Latif also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir distributed books and other paraphernalia to teachers and inmates.