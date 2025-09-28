Open Menu

Five Afghan Passengers With Fake Documents Deported: FIA

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Five Afghan passengers with fake documents deported: FIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Sunday carried out an operation at Torkham border and deported five Afghan passengers who were attempting to enter Pakistan using illegal and forged documents.

Among those deported was a woman.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the passengers were identified as Faisal, Hashim Umar Khail, Zaraq Habibullah, Wali, and a woman named Mozlifa Gujar. All the individuals were Afghan nationals.

The woman, Mozlifa Gujar, along with Faisal and Hashim Umar Khail, attempted to enter Pakistan using lookalike passports. Passenger Zaraq Habibullah’s passport had a fake immigration stamp, while Wali had no travel documents at all.

All passengers were deported back to Afghanistan.

