Five Afghan refugees killed in Haripur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least Five Afghan refugees were killed and five others sustained injuries in a shootout incident during a dispute over a transaction between Afghan refugees at an Afghan camp in Khalabat Haripur.

According to police, five Afghan refugees were killed and five others sustained serious injuries when two groups of Afghan refugees opened fire at each other.

The police official told that two groups of Afghan refugees of 7/5 camp of Khalanat Wednesday opened fire on dispute of electricity bill resulting casualties.

Khalabat police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Haripur Trauma Center.

The police arrested four accused and recovered Weapons from them.